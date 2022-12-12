Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City have only played nine home league games this season - two less than all the other Championship sides

Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season.

The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.

Frasers did not believe they were bound by the previous 10-year agreement with the stadium's former owners Wasps, signed in March 2021.

But a deal has now been reached to allow City to see the season out there.

The club said: "The licence that we have signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.

"This represents a positive step forward for the club and its fans. We now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group.

"Coventry City will now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the club to play at the Arena."

The Sky Blues, who are also going through an ownership change, have only ever been tenants of the ground that was built for them in 2005.

The Championship club had hoped they might take over as stadium owners after Wasps went into administration on 18 October.

But, although City's prospective new owner Doug King made a £25m offer, a court ruled that the offer had come too late - and allowed Ashley's group to take over.

The Sky Blues' fixture backlog

Mark Robins' side have only played nine home league games, two fewer than all the other Championship teams, as a result of three early-season postponements caused by pitch problems.

Five of their next six fixtures are at home.

Saturday's meeting with Swansea City is followed by the rearranged visit of West Bromwich Albion on 21 December.

After heading to Bramall Lane to face high-flying Sheffield United on 26 December, they then have successive home games against Cardiff City and Bristol City.

Coventry have also been drawn at home in the third round of the FA Cup against non-league Wrexham, on 7 January.

They returned to action following the month-long World Cup break with a 1-0 defeat at fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Reading on Saturday.