Ash Phillips has started five games for Blackburn Rovers this season, four of which have come in the Championship

Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025.

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season.

He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in their defeat by Stoke on 27 August.

"Today's news is fantastic for Ashley and also for Blackburn Rovers," said director of football Gregg Broughton.

"He deserved his opportunity to play games when injuries in the squad arose and took that chance to prove he can handle the demands of Championship football at the age of just 17.

"We know that without opportunity, potential can never become talent and ensuring that potential is fulfilled can be our biggest advantage as a football club."