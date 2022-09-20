Close menu

Nathan Young-Coombes: AFC Wimbledon striker out for 'several weeks' with knee injury

Nathan Young-Coombes injured his knee just before half-time of Wimbledon's defeat by Northampton
AFC Wimbledon striker Nathan Young-Coombes is set to be sidelined for a "lengthy period" with a knee injury.

The Dons say the 19-year-old will "miss a number of weeks" after suffering the injury in last Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Northampton Town.

Young-Coombes is Wimbledon's leading scorer in League Two this season after joining on loan from Brentford in July.

He has netted three times, including two off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster, in eight league appearances.

Wimbledon have scored just nine goals in their opening nine league games following relegation from League One last season.

