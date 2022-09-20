Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Former England international David Unsworth helped Everton nurture talent such as Anthony Gordon

Oldham Athletic have appointed former Everton, Sheffield United and Preston coach David Unsworth as manager to succeed club favourite John Sheridan.

The 48-year-old was most recently under-23s coach at Everton, where he also had two spells as both a player and caretaker boss of the first team.

He takes over the Latics with the club 14th in the National League table after three wins from nine games.

"This is the perfect job for me," Unsworth told the club website.

"I've had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three or four years but they haven't felt quite right.

"This is the right club, the right fit, with the right owners and board of directors."

Despite Unsworth's lack of first-team manager experience, he has worked alongside bosses such as Rafa Benitez, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez at Everton, and also stepped up as caretaker at Preston North End and Sheffield United.

In his under-23 role at Goodison Park he was responsible for helping to bring through current talent such as Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anthony Gordon.

Oldham, who were in the Premier League at the start of Unsworth's playing career in the early 1990s, were relegated from the EFL into non-league at the end of last season.

However, the club has since been taken over by the Rothwell family and a deal has been agreed to secure ownership of Boundary Park.

And Unsworth said the ongoing support of the fans during the club's decline was a "very important factor" in his decision to join.

"I've seen the support they have given the team this season and I'm sure they'll continue to get right behind the team," Unsworth said.

"I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time.

"I'm very pleased to be here and I can't wait to meet the players and get started in the job."