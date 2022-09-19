Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is under "serious scrutiny" by Leicester City should they dismiss former Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports in England, the Australian having been an early favourite to replace Graham Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion before the appointment of former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Roberto De Zerbi. (The Scotsman) external-link

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitchell Goldhar has confessed to Israeli outlet Ynet that £8m-valued 18-year-old midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is on Celtic's list of January transfer targets and was linked with Rangers last summer, could be set to leave the club in the next transfer window following talks with the player's camp. (Daily Record) external-link

French top-flight club Marseille are keeping tabs on Oscar Gloukh, who is reported to be a target for Celtic, according to CQN Magazine. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has told De Telegraaf "I feel at home" with Utrecht as last season's number one, Fabian de Keijzer, returns from injury to challenge the 28-year-old Greek for a starting place. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee are giving a trial to forward Derick Osei Yaw, a former team-mate of Kylian Mbappe in the French youth set-up, the 24-year-old having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic forwards Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, plus midfielder Reo Hatate, have all been called up by Japan for friendlies against the United States and Ecuador, but club-mate Yosuke Ideguchi has missed out. (The Herald) external-link

Liam Scales, the Celtic defender on loan to Aberdeen, has received a late call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia after Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele was ruled out through injury. (Press & Journal) external-link

More than 30 players from the Scottish Premiership will travel with their respective squads during the current international break. (Daily Record) external-link