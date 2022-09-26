Baraclough took charge of Northern Ireland in the summer of 2020

Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has called on his players to "take care of business" against Greece and not let the threat of Nations League relegation impact them.

His side go into their final Group C2 game in Athens on Tuesday in third place iafter ending a 14-game winless run in the competition by beating Kosovo in Belfast on Saturday.

NI, who have suffered a disrupted build-up, must at least match Cyprus' result against Kosovo on the same night to avoid a relegation play-off.

"When we first got together for the international window, it [relegation] was something that I spoke about, that we make sure that by the end of these 10 days we are still in the same group that we are in," Baraclough said.

"It might be the last time we are together before the Euros. The Cyprus result [a 1-0 win over Greece on Saturday] might have been a surprise to some but I know that team can play, again they are a building nation.

"It would have been a disappointment for Greece and it means we have to come here and take care of business. It's in our hands and if we do come away with a win then that is job done in that respect."

Jonny Evans is set to win his 100th cap against Greece

Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 win over Kosovo at Windsor Park came after Kyle Lafferty and Conor McMenamin were both removed from the squad after videos of them appeared on social media.

In a somewhat chaotic 24 hours, it then emerged that McMenamin travelled with the squad to Greece on Sunday and on Monday it was confirmed that he will be able to play in Tuesday's match after the Irish FA's disciplinary committee reviewed its decision.

Greece won a tight match 1-0 when the sides met in the opening match of the group at Windsor Park in June, and Baraclough is expecting another close affair.

"Gus [Poyet, the Greece manager] was very complimentary when we played them in the summer, it was a very close game," the former NI Under 21 boss continued.

"We both admitted that it was a game of very few chances and that they took one that was enough for them.

"I expect it to be a very tight affair on Tuesday night as well and hopefully we can come away with a 1-0 win, and I'll be shaking Gus's hand. Close games sometimes have to be won with a moment of magic and hopefully that is from someone wearing our shirt."

And, given that the result of the Kosovo-Cyprus game could impact Northern Ireland's future in the third tier of the Nations League, will Baraclough be keeping an eye on that scoreline as the matches are in progress?

"No, we will concentrate fully on our game," he stated.

"If we take care of business then it doesn't matter what happens in the other game. It was certainly a great result for Cyprus and I'm sure Greece will be looking to make sure they put that right."

Poyet promises Greece will be ready for battle

Greece manager Poyet, whose side were already assured of top spot in the group and promotion to League B, insisted his side will still be ready for battle against Northern Ireland in the Georgios Kamaras Stadium.

"It's very clear, the strengths of Northern Ireland, and we are not expecting anything different," the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder said.

"We know the system they will play, the pressure they want to put on us, pushing forward and looking to win every challenge. I would be very surprised if it changes.

"We can say in a nice way we will be ready for a battle. We know we need to compete if we are going to get a result."