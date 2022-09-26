Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group C2
GreeceGreece19:45Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium

Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough
Baraclough took charge of Northern Ireland in the summer of 2020
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland
Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has called on his players to "take care of business" against Greece and not let the threat of Nations League relegation impact them.

His side go into their final Group C2 game in Athens on Tuesday in third place in the group after ending a 14-game winless run in the competition by beating Kosovo in Belfast on Saturday.

NI, who have suffered a disrupted build-up, must at least match Cyprus' result against Kosovo on the same night to avoid a relegation play-off.

"When we first got together for the international window, it [relegation] was something that I spoke about, that we make sure that by the end of these 10 days we are still in the same group that we are in," Baraclough said.

"It might be the last time we are together before the Euros. The Cyprus result [a 1-0 win over Greece on Saturday] might have been a surprise to some but I know that team can play, again they are a building nation.

"It would have been a disappointment for Greece and it means we have to come here and take care of business. It's in our hands and if we do come away with a win then that is job done in that respect."

Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans is set to win his 100th cap against Greece

Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 win over Kosovo at Windsor Park came after Kyle Lafferty and Conor McMenamin were both removed from the squad after videos of them appeared on social media.

In a somewhat chaotic 24 hours, it then emerged that McMenamin travelled with the squad to Greece on Sunday and on Monday it was confirmed that he will be able to play in Tuesday's match after the Irish FA's disciplinary committee reviewed its decision.

Greece won a tight match 1-0 when the sides met in the opening match of the group at Windsor Park in June, and Baraclough is expecting another close affair.

"Gus [Poyet, the Greece manager] was very complimentary when we played them in the summer, it was a very close game," the former NI Under 21 boss continued.

"We both admitted that it was a game of very few chances and that they took one that was enough for them.

"I expect it to be a very tight affair on Tuesday night as well and hopefully we can come away with a 1-0 win, and I'll be shaking Gus's hand. Close games sometimes have to be won with a moment of magic and hopefully that is from someone wearing our shirt."

And, given that the result of the Kosovo-Cyprus game could impact Northern Ireland's future in the third tier of the Nations League, will Baraclough be keeping an eye on that scoreline as the matches are in progress?

"No, we will concentrate fully on our game," he stated.

"If we take care of business then it doesn't matter what happens in the other game. It was certainly a great result for Cyprus and I'm sure Greece will be looking to make sure they put that right."

Poyet promises Greece will be ready for battle

Greece manager Poyet, whose side were already assured of top spot in the group and promotion to League B, insisted his side will still be ready for battle against Northern Ireland in the Georgios Kamaras Stadium.

"It's very clear, the strengths of Northern Ireland, and we are not expecting anything different," the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder said.

"We know the system they will play, the pressure they want to put on us, pushing forward and looking to win every challenge. I would be very surprised if it changes.

"We can say in a nice way we will be ready for a battle. We know we need to compete if we are going to get a result."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311112910
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113411-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5401115612
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51135504
4Armenia5104214-123

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301235-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories