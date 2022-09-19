Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40

Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin have withdrawn from Scotland's squad before Wednesday's Nations League match with Ukraine.

Robby McCrorie has been called up to replace fellow Rangers goalkeeper McLaughlin, who has missed his club's past two games.

Forward Brown was absent from Stoke's weekend draw with QPR but Hanley played in Norwich's draw with West Brom.

The defender had started Scotland's past two Nations League games.

After Wednesday's match at Hampden, Scotland host Republic of Ireland on Saturday and face Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday.

Captain Andy Robertson was not named in the squad after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the left-back would not be fit until October.

After beating Armenia home and away, Steve Clarke's side currently sit second in Group B1, one point behind Ukraine and two points in front of the Irish despite being humbled 3-0 in Dublin in June.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Robby McCrorie (Rangers)

Defenders: Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Jack Hendry (Cremonese), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Callum McGregor (Celtic), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangrs), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)