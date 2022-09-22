Scottish Gossip: Fox, Dundee United, Rangers, King, SPFL, Robertson
Liam Fox is to be named Dundee United head coach after a spell as caretaker boss. (Times - subscription required)
Former United striker Stevie Crawford, current manager of East Fife, is Fox's main target as his assistant. (Courier - subscription required)
Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express)
The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record)
Celtic are planning a warm weather winter training camp, with the Scottish Premiership going on hiatus for the World Cup. (Sun)
Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson says he considers what it would like to play for boyhood club Celtic every time he sees them play. (Record)
Scotland "owe" Saturday's opponents Republic of Ireland after the Scots lost 3-0 in Dublin earlier this year. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Kieran Tierney felt for fellow Scotland defender Nathan Patterson after the latter was taken off on a stretcher injured in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine, with Tierney saying: "I've been there." (Scotsman - subscription required)
Injury has forced former Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod to retire at the age of 28. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to sign more international players in future transfer windows. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to know early next week whether midfielder Graham Carey faces a lengthy injury lay off. (Courier - subscription required)
Another Saints midfielder, David Wotherspoon, has a chance to make his comeback from long-term injury against Dundee United next month. (Courier - subscription required)