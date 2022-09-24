Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
PeterheadPeterhead0ElginElgin City1

Peterhead v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 27Wood
  • 16Wilson
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 22Wilkie
  • 2Gillies
  • 6Strachan
  • 7Asare
  • 3Dixon
  • 12Brown
  • 19O'Keefe

Substitutes

  • 14Scullion
  • 15Strachan
  • 18Brown
  • 20McLeod
  • 24Kisuka

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cairns
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 6Draper
  • 3Nicolson
  • 10Lawrence
  • 7Dingwall
  • 11Mailer
  • 4McHardy
  • 8Cameron
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Allen
  • 14Anderson
  • 15MacEwan
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Young
  • 19Findlay
  • 20Sopel
  • 21McHale
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Top Stories