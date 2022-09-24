Peterhead v Elgin City

PeterheadPeterhead0ElginElgin City1
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 27Wood
- 16Wilson
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 22Wilkie
- 2Gillies
- 6Strachan
- 7Asare
- 3Dixon
- 12Brown
- 19O'Keefe
Substitutes
- 14Scullion
- 15Strachan
- 18Brown
- 20McLeod
- 24Kisuka
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hoban
- 2Cairns
- 5Dolzanski
- 6Draper
- 3Nicolson
- 10Lawrence
- 7Dingwall
- 11Mailer
- 4McHardy
- 8Cameron
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Allen
- 14Anderson
- 15MacEwan
- 16MacInnes
- 17Antoniazzi
- 18Young
- 19Findlay
- 20Sopel
- 21McHale
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton