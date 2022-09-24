Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
Cove RangersCove Rangers0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McKenzie
  • 27Johnstone
  • 6Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 22Dunne
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 16Vigurs
  • 17Longstaff
  • 7McDonagh
  • 11McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 9Megginson
  • 10Masson
  • 19Thomas
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Thomson
  • 4Millen
  • 14O'Riordan
  • 3Dick
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 20Brown
  • 6Spencer
  • 27Coulson
  • 22Ross
  • 11McBride
  • 18Connell

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5Nolan
  • 7Connolly
  • 8Matthews
  • 23Easton
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

