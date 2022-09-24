Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

Cove RangersCove Rangers0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McKenzie
- 27Johnstone
- 6Neill
- 26Reynolds
- 22Dunne
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 16Vigurs
- 17Longstaff
- 7McDonagh
- 11McIntosh
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 9Megginson
- 10Masson
- 19Thomas
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Thomson
- 4Millen
- 14O'Riordan
- 3Dick
- 15Ngwenya
- 20Brown
- 6Spencer
- 27Coulson
- 22Ross
- 11McBride
- 18Connell
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 5Nolan
- 7Connolly
- 8Matthews
- 23Easton
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan