Clyde v Caernarfon Town

ClydeClyde0Caernarfon TownCaernarfon Town0
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 19Cuddihy
- 4McLean
- 3Grant
- 14Kennedy
- 6Grant
- 8Gomis
- 2Lyon
- 17Cameron
- 11Roberts
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 5Thicot
- 9Allan
- 12Rodden
- 15Scullion
- 16McDonald
- 23Nyamsi Hendji
- 25Sula
Caernarfon Town
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tibbetts
- 4Williams
- 5Bell
- 6Donohue
- 19Mudimu
- 14Edwards
- 2Cartwright
- 21Faux
- 10Thomas
- 7Bradley
- 9O'Rourke
Substitutes
- 3Essien
- 8Gosset
- 11Hughes
- 12Marsh-Hughes
- 13French
- 15Simpson
- 16Evans
- 17Williams
- 18Wynne
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie