Scottish Challenge Cup
ClydeClyde0Caernarfon TownCaernarfon Town0

Clyde v Caernarfon Town

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 14Kennedy
  • 6Grant
  • 8Gomis
  • 2Lyon
  • 17Cameron
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 5Thicot
  • 9Allan
  • 12Rodden
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 23Nyamsi Hendji
  • 25Sula

Caernarfon Town

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tibbetts
  • 4Williams
  • 5Bell
  • 6Donohue
  • 19Mudimu
  • 14Edwards
  • 2Cartwright
  • 21Faux
  • 10Thomas
  • 7Bradley
  • 9O'Rourke

Substitutes

  • 3Essien
  • 8Gosset
  • 11Hughes
  • 12Marsh-Hughes
  • 13French
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Evans
  • 17Williams
  • 18Wynne
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2BrechinBrechin City1
  • MontroseMontrose1Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B0
  • ArbroathArbroath0East FifeEast Fife0
  • Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0LinfieldLinfield0
  • ClydeClyde0Caernarfon TownCaernarfon Town0
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00ElginElgin City

