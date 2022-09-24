Buckie Thistle v Linfield

Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0LinfieldLinfield0
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Herbert
- 14McCabe
- 16Fyffe
- 6Murray
- 3McLauchlan
- 21MacLennan
- 15Pugh
- 20Goodall
- 10MacAskill
- 17Barry
- 9Peters
Substitutes
- 1Demus
- 5MacKinnon
- 8MacLeod
- 11Urquhart
- 13Ramsay
- 19Munro
- 23Adams
Linfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johns
- 18Finlayson
- 6Callacher
- 2Roscoe-Byrne
- 16Clarke
- 5Shields
- 22Mulgrew
- 20Fallon
- 9Cooper
- 7Millar
- 14McDaid
Substitutes
- 4Newberry
- 8McClean
- 25Pepper
- 31Quinn
- 35Palmer
- 51Walsh
- 52Williamson
- 56Stewart
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce