Scottish Challenge Cup
Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0LinfieldLinfield0

Buckie Thistle v Linfield

Saturday 24th September 2022

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Herbert
  • 14McCabe
  • 16Fyffe
  • 6Murray
  • 3McLauchlan
  • 21MacLennan
  • 15Pugh
  • 20Goodall
  • 10MacAskill
  • 17Barry
  • 9Peters

Substitutes

  • 1Demus
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 8MacLeod
  • 11Urquhart
  • 13Ramsay
  • 19Munro
  • 23Adams

Linfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johns
  • 18Finlayson
  • 6Callacher
  • 2Roscoe-Byrne
  • 16Clarke
  • 5Shields
  • 22Mulgrew
  • 20Fallon
  • 9Cooper
  • 7Millar
  • 14McDaid

Substitutes

  • 4Newberry
  • 8McClean
  • 25Pepper
  • 31Quinn
  • 35Palmer
  • 51Walsh
  • 52Williamson
  • 56Stewart
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Saturday 24th September 2022

