Scottish Challenge Cup
ArbroathArbroath2East FifeEast Fife0

Arbroath v East Fife

Last updated on

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Gill
  • 2Oakley
  • 12Stewart
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hancock
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Jacobs
  • 7Gold
  • 27Fosu
  • 23Allan
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 11Linn
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 19Isiaka

East Fife

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 3Mercer
  • 15Denham
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Murdoch
  • 17Baldé
  • 12Newton
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11Healy
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Schiavone
  • 14Taylor
  • 16Cunningham
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Anderson
  • 21Beverage
  • 22Murray
  • 23Ramsay
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

