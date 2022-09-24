Montrose v Kilmarnock B

MontroseMontrose1Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B0
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lennox
- 2Hutchinson
- 4Allan
- 5Waddell
- 3Steeves
- 11Lyons
- 15Whatley
- 8Watson
- 12Gardyne
- 9McAllisterBooked at 33mins
- 23Rennie
Substitutes
- 10Milne
- 16Johnston
- 18Wright
- 20Mackinnon
- 22Brown
Kilmarnock B
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Armour
- 2Spencer
- 5Sanders
- 6Clark
- 3Craig
- 4McKnight
- 8Watson
- 7Lesley
- 10Warnock
- 11Brown
- 9Cameron
Substitutes
- 12Craik
- 13Glavin
- 14Ellis
- 15Mulvanny
- 16Gilmour
- 17Quigg
- 18Boon
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
Match Stats
Home TeamMontroseAway TeamKilmarnock B
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3