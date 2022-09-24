Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
MontroseMontrose1Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B0

Montrose v Kilmarnock B

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Hutchinson
  • 4Allan
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Steeves
  • 11Lyons
  • 15Whatley
  • 8Watson
  • 12Gardyne
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 33mins
  • 23Rennie

Substitutes

  • 10Milne
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Wright
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 22Brown

Kilmarnock B

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Armour
  • 2Spencer
  • 5Sanders
  • 6Clark
  • 3Craig
  • 4McKnight
  • 8Watson
  • 7Lesley
  • 10Warnock
  • 11Brown
  • 9Cameron

Substitutes

  • 12Craik
  • 13Glavin
  • 14Ellis
  • 15Mulvanny
  • 16Gilmour
  • 17Quigg
  • 18Boon
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamKilmarnock B
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2BrechinBrechin City1
  • MontroseMontrose1Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B0
  • ArbroathArbroath0East FifeEast Fife0
  • Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle0LinfieldLinfield0
  • ClydeClyde0Caernarfon TownCaernarfon Town0
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0
  • PeterheadPeterhead0ElginElgin City0

