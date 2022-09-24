Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City

Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle3BrechinBrechin City1
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21MacKay
- 2Duffy
- 15Ram
- 6DevineSubstituted forAllardiceat 45'minutes
- 23Delaney
- 16Hyde
- 3HarperSubstituted forDeasat 45'minutes
- 22Shaw
- 35MacKay
- 10Doran
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 5Deas
- 8Carson
- 9Mckay
- 17Mackay
- 18Allardice
- 30Boyd
- 34Strachan
- 36Bray
Brechin
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 24Spark
- 6Cooney
- 3McHattie
- 12Cruickshank
- 7Scott
- 10Arnott
- 15Macleod
- 16McArthurBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLoudonat 25'minutes
- 22Northcott
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 5Thomson
- 11Inglis
- 17McDonald
- 18Loudon
- 19Naglik
- 20McInnes
- 21Easton
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamBrechin
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4