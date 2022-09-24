Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle3BrechinBrechin City1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21MacKay
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Ram
  • 6DevineSubstituted forAllardiceat 45'minutes
  • 23Delaney
  • 16Hyde
  • 3HarperSubstituted forDeasat 45'minutes
  • 22Shaw
  • 35MacKay
  • 10Doran
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 5Deas
  • 8Carson
  • 9Mckay
  • 17Mackay
  • 18Allardice
  • 30Boyd
  • 34Strachan
  • 36Bray

Brechin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 24Spark
  • 6Cooney
  • 3McHattie
  • 12Cruickshank
  • 7Scott
  • 10Arnott
  • 15Macleod
  • 16McArthurBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLoudonat 25'minutes
  • 22Northcott
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 5Thomson
  • 11Inglis
  • 17McDonald
  • 18Loudon
  • 19Naglik
  • 20McInnes
  • 21Easton
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

