Scottish Gossip: Champions League, Hearts, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Uefa are considering playing Champions League group games outside of Europe to appeal to clubs' global fanbase. (Record)
Opening goalscorer Mark O'Hara believes St Mirren showed how to play against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in Sunday's 2-0 win. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says Sunday's 3-0 win against Motherwell so soon after a midweek European victory shows the quality of his squad. (Express)
And Neilson was pleased with debutant Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who "handled" the fast pace of the game at Fir Park. (Record)
Meanwhile, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to be fit for Scotland's Nations League triple header. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell rues his side's missed chances in the loss to Hearts. (Herald - subscription required)
Injured Rangers defenders Filip Helander and John Souttar are not expected back immediately after the international break but midfielder Tom Lawrence could return next month and forward Kemar Roofe is also closer to a return. (Express)
Dundee United defender Liam Smith, who scored in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers, believes the Tangerines deserved at least a point at Ibrox. (Sun)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson urges Josh Campbell, who scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 win against Aberdeen, to model his game on Frank Lampard. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos says Hibernian's Ryan Porteous grabbed Liam Scales "in a headlock" and dragged him "to the ground" in the incident that led to a Hibs penalty and a second yellow card for Dons defender Scales in Aberdeen's loss at Easter Road. (Sun)