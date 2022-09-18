Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Uefa are considering playing Champions League group games outside of Europe to appeal to clubs' global fanbase. (Record) external-link

Opening goalscorer Mark O'Hara believes St Mirren showed how to play against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in Sunday's 2-0 win. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says Sunday's 3-0 win against Motherwell so soon after a midweek European victory shows the quality of his squad. (Express) external-link

And Neilson was pleased with debutant Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who "handled" the fast pace of the game at Fir Park. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to be fit for Scotland's Nations League triple header. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell rues his side's missed chances in the loss to Hearts. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Injured Rangers defenders Filip Helander and John Souttar are not expected back immediately after the international break but midfielder Tom Lawrence could return next month and forward Kemar Roofe is also closer to a return. (Express) external-link

Dundee United defender Liam Smith, who scored in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers, believes the Tangerines deserved at least a point at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson urges Josh Campbell, who scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 win against Aberdeen, to model his game on Frank Lampard. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link