Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
EnglandEngland19:45GermanyGermany
Venue: Wembley Stadium

England: Gareth Southgate says team must 'show resilience'

Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate with his squad during training
England face Iran in their opening World Cup game on 21 November

Manager Gareth Southgate says it is a "great challenge" leading England during "a difficult time" and they will need "resilience to come through" it.

England were relegated to the Nations League's second tier with a 1-0 defeat by Italy in Milan on Friday.

They face Germany on Monday having gone five games without a victory for the first time since 2014.

"I'm not the first coach to go through a difficult time in terms of results and criticism," said Southgate.

"That is part of the territory. For me, it's a great challenge to lead the team through a moment like this.

"You are not going to have six years as we've had without a spell where you are going to have some tough results, and you've got to show resilience to come through those moments."

Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and a first European Championship final in 2021.

However, they have failed to score from open play in more than eight hours, with Harry Kane's penalty against Germany their only goal in the past five games.

Southgate said: "The results haven't been at the level we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in football that would be the case.

"Of course with the national team that noise is going to be louder and more widespread - I understand that.

"I'm not hiding from it. We are not enjoying it but we have to keep doing the right things every day to keep improving."

England's game against Germany at Wembley is their last outing before the 2022 World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November.

Winger Raheem Sterling said: "It's been a tough period but I don't think any of the boys will be thinking that we don't have a good chance in the winter - that's the belief that we have as a group.

"The results don't show that right now but I strongly believe, with the boys, that when we go over there in the winter that we'll have a good one.

"There's no need to panic. These results are bad but we've got good things to come."

Gareth Southgate 'completely understands' fan reaction after England lose to Italy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 26th September 2022

  • EnglandEngland19:45GermanyGermany
  • GibraltarGibraltar19:45GeorgiaGeorgia
  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia19:45BulgariaBulgaria
  • San MarinoSan Marino19:45EstoniaEstonia
  • HungaryHungary19:45ItalyItaly
  • MontenegroMontenegro19:45FinlandFinland
  • RomaniaRomania19:45Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301235-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5401115612
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51135504
4Armenia5104214-123

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311112910
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113411-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan642083514
2Azerbaijan62224408
3Slovakia621345-17
4Belarus603326-43

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport