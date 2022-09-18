Close menu
French Ligue 1
LyonLyon0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has scored six goals in all competitions for PSG this season

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table.

Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.

It was a sixth PSG goal in all competitions this season for Messi.

Sergio Ramos also had the ball in the net late on, but he was offside following a Messi free-kick.

PSG now hold a two-point lead over Marseille, who are also yet to lose a game this season.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lopes
  • 27Gusto
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 4Lukeba
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 11Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forCherkiat 75'minutes
  • 88TolissoSubstituted forLepenantat 45'minutes
  • 6CaqueretSubstituted forReine-Adélaïdeat 75'minutes
  • 7Toko-EkambiSubstituted forBarcolaat 87'minutes
  • 9Dembele
  • 10Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 2Diomandé
  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 15Faivre
  • 18Cherki
  • 21da Silva
  • 22Reine-Adélaïde
  • 24Lepenant
  • 26Barcola
  • 35Riou

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 2Hakimi
  • 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 57'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMukieleat 64'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forSolerat 86'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Vitinha
  • 19Sarabia
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

  5. Booking

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Danilo Pereira is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Bradley Barcola replaces Karl Toko-Ekambi.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Neymar.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette tries a through ball, but Rayan Cherki is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malo Gusto with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG87102642222
2Marseille86201651120
3Lorient86111712519
4Lens8530167918
5Monaco84221312114
6Lyon84131610613
7Lille84131616013
8Rennes8332148612
9Montpellier84041915412
10Troyes83141416-210
11Clermont8314913-410
12Toulouse8224913-48
13Nice822459-48
14Angers8224918-98
15Nantes8143811-37
16Auxerre8215819-117
17Reims81341017-76
18Strasbourg805369-35
19Brest8125818-105
20Ajaccio8116411-74
View full French Ligue 1 table

