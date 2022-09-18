Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi led Shakhtar Donetsk to the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021

Brighton are close to appointing Roberto de Zerbi as manager.

The highly rated Italian has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July because of the war in Ukraine.

Talks are progressing well, with the 43-year-old impressing owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber.

De Zerbi is Brighton's first choice to replace Graham Potter, who quit to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea this month.

Former Napoli midfielder De Zerbi, who impressed during three years in charge at Italian club Sassuolo, is set to bring his coaching staff with him, although all will need work permits.

Brighton, one of the Premier League's most stable clubs, have had only two permanent managers since Sami Hyypia resigned in 2014.

They have not played since Potter's departure, with matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace postponed.

They face Liverpool at Anfield on 1 October.