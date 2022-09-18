Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Wayne Brown won 12, drew nine and lost 13 of his 34 games in charge of Colchester since taking over in January

League Two strugglers Colchester United have sacked head coach Wayne Brown following Saturday's defeat by Grimsby.

It was their fifth loss in their opening nine games of the season and leaves them fourth from bottom.

Brown, 45, took interim charge of the U's in January after the departure of Hayden Mullins and steered them away from relegation trouble to finish 15th.

He was made permanent boss in May but leaves after a run of only one win at the start of this term.

After taking temporary charge for a third time following a run of five league defeats in a row, former U's defender Brown won his first game in charge at Salford.

He then oversaw a run of seven wins from the final 12 games of the season as Colchester went from just three points above the relegation zone to finish 17 points clear of trouble.

"I accept that many of you will feel I have made a harsh decision, given Wayne's success last season and given that he has been such an exceptional servant to Colchester United over the years as a player, coach and manager," U's chairman Robbie Cowling told the club website. external-link

"However, we have decided to act swiftly and decisively following the team's poor start to this season.

"As the club's chairman I have a duty to make what I believe are the right decisions for the long-term future of Colchester United."