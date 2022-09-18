Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's two extra-time goals sealed their FAI Cup semi-finals spot

Derry City advanced to the FAI Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 extra-time home win over 10-man Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle's opened the scoring on 19 minutes but Derry missed a chance to extend their lead as Will Patching's penalty hit the crossbar.

The spot-kick's awarding also saw Rovers' Lee Grace red carded.

Rory Gaffney's equaliser ensured extra time but goals from substitutes Danny Lafferty and Brandon Kavanagh sealed victory for the Candystripes.

Grace got his red card for for upending Patrick McEleney in the area.

Derry will face First Division club Treaty United in the semi-finals and the Candystripes will now be strong favourites to lift the cup after this win over the League of Ireland champions.

Off the back of four successive league victories that have seen Derry close the gap on Rovers to a single point, they welcomed the league leaders to Foyleside.

It was the home side who opened the scoring after a quick start as Mark Connolly retrieved possession on the right-hand side of the area and picked out McGonigle with a dinked cross for the striker to nudge Derry ahead.

Patching soon had a golden opportunity to double their advantage from 12 yards but his penalty -after Grace's sending off - came back off the crossbar.

Having gone close in the first half with an effort just past the post, it was Gaffney on hand to restore parity in the second half for the Dubliners.

Neil Faruggia pulled his cross back for Jack Byrne and his effort was palmed by Brian Maher with Gaffney lurking to fire home for the leveller.

Derry made their numerical advantage tell in extra time and Lafferty's bullet header put the Candstripes back in front within six minutes of the restart.

The five-time winners then ensured the win in the second half when Kavanagh stormed in from the right and rifled past Leon Pohls as Derry sealed passage into the final four.