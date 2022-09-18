Close menu
French Ligue 1
NiceNice0AngersAngers1

Nice 0-1 Angers: Jean-Clair Todibo sent off after nine seconds

Jean-Clair Todibo
Jean-Clair Todibo is a former France youth international

Defender Jean-Clair Todibo received the quickest red card in Ligue 1 history by getting sent off just nine seconds into Nice's home defeat by Angers.

Ex-Barcelona centre-half Todibo was adjudged to be the last man for a trip and was immediately dismissed.

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored the winner goal for Angers in the first half.

The visitors also finished with 10 men after ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal received two yellow cards.

Englishman Ross Barkley appeared for the hosts in the second half, but Wales international Aaron Ramsey missed out through injury.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 90Bulka
  • 23LotombaSubstituted forAtalat 64'minutes
  • 25TodiboBooked at 1mins
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 29PépéSubstituted forBrahimiat 79'minutes
  • 99Lemina
  • 19ThuramSubstituted forBeka Bekaat 64'minutes
  • 10DiopSubstituted forBarkleyat 64'minutes
  • 24LabordeSubstituted forBoudaouiat 45'minutes
  • 7Delort

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 8Rosario
  • 11Barkley
  • 14Brahimi
  • 15Bryan
  • 20Atal
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 42Viti

Angers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30FofanaBooked at 86mins
  • 94Valery
  • 22HountondjiBooked at 32mins
  • 5Blazic
  • 3Doumbia
  • 2Mendy
  • 6Bentaleb
  • 8OunahiSubstituted forCapelleat 87'minutes
  • 23HunouSubstituted forThioubat 77'minutes
  • 7BoufalBooked at 62mins
  • 19SimaSubstituted forDionyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 9Diony
  • 10Abdelli
  • 11Salama
  • 15Capelle
  • 25Bamba
  • 29Camara
  • 31Chétti
  • 92Thioub
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamAngers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nice 0, Angers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 0, Angers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lois Diony (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Batista Mendy.

  4. Post update

    Yahia Fofana (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dante (Nice).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Souleyman Doumbia.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youcef Atal.

  8. Post update

    Batista Mendy (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Angers. Pierrick Capelle replaces Azzedine Ounahi.

  12. Booking

    Yahia Fofana (Angers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Miha Blazic (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Billal Brahimi (Nice).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melvin Bard (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Souleyman Doumbia (Angers).

  17. Post update

    Billal Brahimi (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Miha Blazic.

  20. Post update

    Miha Blazic (Angers).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • NiceNice0AngersAngers1
  • ReimsReims0MonacoMonaco3
  • BrestBrest0AjaccioAjaccio1
  • ClermontClermont1TroyesTroyes3
  • MarseilleMarseille1RennesRennes1
  • NantesNantes0LensLens0
  • LyonLyon19:45PSGParis Saint Germain

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Marseille86201651120
2PSG76102542119
3Lorient86111712519
4Lens8530167918
5Monaco84221312114
6Lyon7412169713
7Lille84131616013
8Rennes8332148612
9Montpellier84041915412
10Troyes83141416-210
11Clermont8314913-410
12Toulouse8224913-48
13Nice822459-48
14Angers8224918-98
15Nantes8143811-37
16Auxerre8215819-117
17Reims81341017-76
18Strasbourg805369-35
19Brest8125818-105
20Ajaccio8116411-74
View full French Ligue 1 table

