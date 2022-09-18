Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jean-Clair Todibo is a former France youth international

Defender Jean-Clair Todibo received the quickest red card in Ligue 1 history by getting sent off just nine seconds into Nice's home defeat by Angers.

Ex-Barcelona centre-half Todibo was adjudged to be the last man for a trip and was immediately dismissed.

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored the winner goal for Angers in the first half.

The visitors also finished with 10 men after ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal received two yellow cards.

Englishman Ross Barkley appeared for the hosts in the second half, but Wales international Aaron Ramsey missed out through injury.