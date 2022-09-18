Match ends, Monza 1, Juventus 0.
Newly promoted Monza claimed the first Serie A victory in their history by beating giants Juventus to deepen boss Massimiliano Allegri's worries.
Christian Gytkjaer scored the winning goal in the second half for Monza's first win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.
Juventus had Angel di Maria sent off in the first half, the 10th dismissal of the Argentine's career.
Monza were promoted to Serie A for the first time last season.
The club, owned by former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, missed out on automatic promotion but emerged through the play-offs.
Centre-back Pablo Mari is on loan from Arsenal, with Italy internationals Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi also in their side.
Samuele Birindelli, the son of former Juve defender Alessandro Birindelli, came on for Monza with five minutes remaining.
Juventus, meanwhile, have had a poor start to the season and manager Allegri's position is under threat.
The side lie eighth in Serie A, having won just twice in seven games, and have also lost both of their Champions League games so far.
Line-ups
Monza
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Di Gregorio
- 4Santos da Silva BarbosaSubstituted forCaldirolaat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Marí
- 55Izzo
- 84CiurriaBooked at 89mins
- 6Rovella
- 12SensiSubstituted forBarberisat 54'minutes
- 30Zopalato NevesSubstituted forBirindelliat 85'minutes
- 32Pessina
- 17CaprariSubstituted forColpaniat 70'minutes
- 47Mota CarvalhoSubstituted forGytkjærat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Caldirola
- 7Machín
- 8Barberis
- 9Gytkjær
- 10Valoti
- 19Birindelli
- 22Ranocchia
- 26Antov
- 28Colpani
- 34Marrone
- 38Bondo
- 44Carboni
- 79Molina
- 89Cragno
- 91Sorrentino
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 36Perin
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forSouléat 86'minutes
- 15Gatti
- 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 22mins
- 6Danilo
- 8McKennie
- 32Paredes
- 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 86'minutes
- 22Di MaríaBooked at 40mins
- 9Vlahovic
- 17KosticSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 42Barbieri
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- 45Barrenechea
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monza 1, Juventus 0.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Colpani (Monza).
Post update
Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Monza. Matteo Pessina tries a through ball, but Christian Gytkjær is caught offside.
Booking
Luca Caldirola (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luca Caldirola (Monza).
Post update
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bremer (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Fagioli with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pablo Marí.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Caldirola.
Booking
Patrick Ciurria (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).
Post update
Matìas Soulé (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Matìas Soulé replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Nicolò Fagioli replaces Fabio Miretti.
Substitution
Substitution, Monza. Samuele Birindelli replaces Carlos Augusto.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).
Post update
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a cross.