Paul Hartley led Cove Rangers to two promotions, taking them into the Scottish Championship, before leaving for Hartlepool

Hartlepool United have sacked manager Paul Hartley after failing to win any of their nine League Two games this season.

Hartley, 45, only took over at Victoria Park in June after the Pools agreed compensation with Scottish Championship side Cove Rangers.

However, Hartlepool are second from bottom of the table after four draws and five defeats.

Assistant manager Gordon Young has also left the club.

"A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season," said a club statement. external-link

Former Celtic and Hearts midfielder Hartley's final game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Sutton United.

His only win in all competitions was a 2-0 victory over Harrogate in the Papa Johns Trophy at the end of August.

Hartlepool are now looking for their third manager in 10 months after Hartley's predecessor Graeme Lee was sacked in May after only five months in charge.

Lee had taken over following Dave Challinor's departure to Stockport County last November.