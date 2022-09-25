Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Everton Women 3.
Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season.
Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws.
The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted the ball onto her left foot and slid it into the corner, before substitute Hanna Bennison scored a third late on to add salt to Liverpool's wounds.
The derby was played out in front of 27,574, a record crowd for a WSL game at Anfield.
Everton were deserving winners in this fierce derby as Liverpool struggled to make an impact and could not build on their stunning opening-weekend victory over defending champions Chelsea.
The hosts were pinned back for most of the first half and though they improved after the break, they rarely tested goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.
Striker Katie Stengel and midfielder Ceri Holland missed big chances for Liverpool in the first half but Everton could also have extended their lead when Katja Snoeijs poked wide from close range.
Blues defender Gabby George also headed a corner over the bar in the opening six minutes at Anfield, while Finnigan stung the fingers of Laws with a long-range strike shortly before breaking the deadlock.
It was Everton's first victory under new manager Brian Sorensen and the sold-out away section of the crowd celebrated wildly at full-time.
But the majority of the fans in attendance left with a familiar feeling of frustration as Everton claimed all three points in the derby for the second time at Anfield.
The 27,574 in attendance beat the previous record set in the last meeting in 2019 when 23,500 watched Everton win 1-0.
The game was marred by three incidents of pitch invasions from several members of the crowd with the players throwing their arms up in frustration.
Confident Everton stamp their authority
Liverpool came into this game full of confidence after their shock win over defending champions Chelsea on the opening weekend, following on from their success in the Women's Championship last season.
In contrast, Everton had a poor 2021-22 season and got off to a disappointing start last weekend with defeat at West Ham.
But it was the Blues who very quickly stamped their authority on the game, pushing Liverpool back and winning countless headers inside the box.
It was only a matter of time before they opened the scoring and they went 2-0 up just as Liverpool had started to find their shape and were gaining success from a high press.
Stengel's missed chance minutes before Park doubled Everton's lead was a significant moment and the Liverpool striker was at fault for giving the ball away needlessly in the build-up to the second goal.
Liverpool boss Matt Beard had his head bowed at the half-time whistle but he could do little to change the outcome despite a change in shape for the hosts.
The Reds pressed for a goal in the dying minutes as substitute Yana Daniels volleyed it straight at goalkeeper Brosnan, before Stengel stretched to head over the bar from close range.
But Sorensen's side played with plenty of creativity and confidence - a promising sign for a club looking to bounce back from a topsy-turvy past 12 months - and Liverpool struggled to compete for large parts.
Dane Sorensen hugged his staff and roared with delight when Bennison's late goal went in to confirm victory for Everton and fans will hope this first victory under him can help to build momentum.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25FlahertyBooked at 76mins
- 5Fahey
- 6MatthewsSubstituted forDanielsat 56'minutes
- 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 72'minutes
- 7KearnsSubstituted forFurnessat 45'minutes
- 18Holland
- 28Campbell
- 11LawleySubstituted forWardlawat 72'minutes
- 24Stengel
- 12Hinds
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 17Humphrey
- 20Daniels
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 4Sevecke
- 2Veje
- 17Graham
- 5Björn
- 22Galli
- 6GeorgeBooked at 89mins
- 11ParkSubstituted forStenevikat 90+1'minutes
- 25SnoeijsSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 63'minutes
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forBennisonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bennison
- 12Ramsey
- 19Queiroz Costa
- 21Maier
- 24Weir
- 27Stenevik
- 28Holmgaard
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
- Attendance:
- 27,574
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Everton Women 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Rhiannon Roberts.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Furness.
Post update
Foul by Katrine Veje (Everton Women).
Post update
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Stengel.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Elise Stenevik replaces Jessica Park.
Post update
Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ceri Holland with a cross.
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Everton Women 3. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.
Post update
Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).
Post update
Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
