Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 22Robinson
- 3Pattinson
- 12Bance
- 10Olme
- 7Sarri
- 2Fox
- 9Lee
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 14Cooper
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 2Bryson
- 37Primmer
- 23Rowe
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 17CaldwellBooked at 11mins
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 7Wellings
- 11Wade
- 25Burns
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Booking
Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).
Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Reading Women. Emma Mukandi tries a through ball, but Gemma Evans is caught offside.
Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.