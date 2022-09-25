Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 22Robinson
  • 3Pattinson
  • 12Bance
  • 10Olme
  • 7Sarri
  • 2Fox
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 14Cooper
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 37Primmer
  • 23Rowe
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 17CaldwellBooked at 11mins
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 25Burns
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  3. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  5. Booking

    Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Emma Mukandi tries a through ball, but Gemma Evans is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  17. Post update

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Liverpool Women11002113
5West Ham Women11001013
6Tottenham Women210125-33
7Brighton Women201104-41
8Reading Women201104-41
9Man City Women100134-10
10Chelsea Women100112-10
11Leicester City Women100112-10
12Everton Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories