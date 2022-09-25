Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 3Tierney
- 22Plumptre
- 13Simon
- 10Whelan
- 14Green
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 16Jones
- 27O'Brien
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 4Bott
- 7Flint
- 12Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 32Baker
- 35Poor
- 44Scofield
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 10Dali
- 6Corsie
- 19Blindkilde
- 7LehmannBooked at 16mins
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 21Leat
- 26Goodwin
- 28Rabjohn
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).
Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.
Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.