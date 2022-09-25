Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 13Simon
  • 10Whelan
  • 14Green
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 16Jones
  • 27O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 32Baker
  • 35Poor
  • 44Scofield

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 6Corsie
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 7LehmannBooked at 16mins
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Post update

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).

  13. Post update

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Dangerous play by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Aston Villa Women22005326
3Man Utd Women21104044
4West Ham Women21101014
5Liverpool Women11002113
6Brighton Women210124-23
7Tottenham Women210125-33
8Man City Women100134-10
9Chelsea Women100112-10
10Everton Women100101-10
11Leicester City Women200213-20
12Reading Women200206-60
Top Stories