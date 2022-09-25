Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

West Ham United Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 15Parker
  • 23Cissoko
  • 2Smith
  • 7Evans
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 16Ziu
  • 26Asseyi
  • 19Hayashi

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 22Fisk
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6BlundellBooked at 14mins
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 22Parris
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lisa Evans.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Risa Shimizu.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Turner.

  10. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Ziu (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Ziu.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Aston Villa Women22005326
3Man Utd Women21104044
4West Ham Women21101014
5Liverpool Women11002113
6Brighton Women210124-23
7Tottenham Women210125-33
8Man City Women100134-10
9Chelsea Women100112-10
10Everton Women100101-10
11Leicester City Women200213-20
12Reading Women200206-60
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories