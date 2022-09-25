West Ham United Women v Manchester United Women

First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 15Parker
- 23Cissoko
- 2Smith
- 7Evans
- 12Longhurst
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 16Ziu
- 26Asseyi
- 19Hayashi
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 22Fisk
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6BlundellBooked at 14mins
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Risa Shimizu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Turner.
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Ziu (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Ziu.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).