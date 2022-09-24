Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town

Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 21Lonwijk
- 6Scarr
- 5Wilson
- 17Mumba
- 20Randell
- 7Butcher
- 8Edwards
- 19Whittaker
- 10Mayor
- 11Ennis
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 4Houghton
- 9Hardie
- 15Grant
- 16Cosgrove
- 25Burton
- 44Jenkins-Davies
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 4Edmundson
- 19Jackson
- 8Evans
- 5Morsy
- 3Davis
- 10Chaplin
- 11Harness
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 2Keogh
- 12Ball
- 14John-Jules
- 18Ahadme
- 24Vincent-Young
- 29Edwards
- 31Hladky
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Wilson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by George Edmundson.
Attempt saved. Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
