Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0IpswichIpswich Town0

Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 6Scarr
  • 5Wilson
  • 17Mumba
  • 20Randell
  • 7Butcher
  • 8Edwards
  • 19Whittaker
  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 4Houghton
  • 9Hardie
  • 15Grant
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 25Burton
  • 44Jenkins-Davies

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 19Jackson
  • 8Evans
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 11Harness
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 2Keogh
  • 12Ball
  • 14John-Jules
  • 18Ahadme
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).

  2. Post update

    Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Wilson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by George Edmundson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth Argyle).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich106401861222
2Portsmouth96301981121
3Sheff Wed1062220101020
4Plymouth106221611520
5Barnsley105231610617
6Bolton9522116517
7Cambridge105141416-216
8Peterborough105051710715
9Shrewsbury104331111015
10Exeter104241610614
11Derby942399014
12Lincoln City93421414013
13Accrington103431112-113
14Fleetwood926198112
15Port Vale103341015-512
16Charlton102531414011
17Wycombe103251315-211
18MK Dons9315911-210
19Oxford Utd9315810-210
20Cheltenham9225812-48
21Bristol Rovers102261320-78
22Forest Green10226822-148
23Morecambe10145718-117
24Burton101181124-134
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC