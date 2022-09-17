Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United say they are "aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd" who disturbed a minute's silence before the meeting with Rangers.

Rangers fans reacted after the silence was broken by noise that seemed to come from a section housing away supporters.

United say they had "reached out to advise" their fans in advance of the game about plans for the Ibrox tribute and the playing of the national anthem.

They added that their expectation was that the silence would be observed.

Rangers went on to win the Scottish Premiership encounter 2-1, with a double by Antonio Colak.

It comes after Celtic face Uefa disciplinary action after fans displayed disrespectful banners about the Royal Family during their side's Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.