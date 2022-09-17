Last updated on .From the section England

Kalvin Phillips (left) could potentially miss the World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss England's Nations League games with Italy and Germany due to a shoulder problem.

Phillips was not in City's squad for Saturday's 3-0 victory at Wolves, despite a late substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

It is understood City are deciding whether to send Phillips for shoulder surgery, which could put the 26-year-old's World Cup place at risk.

Phillips has yet to start for City.

Since his £45m summer move from Leeds, he has made only three appearances, all from the bench, totalling 14 minutes.

He was one of the players mentioned by England coach Gareth Southgate when he defended his latest squad selection on Thursday.

It is just over nine weeks until England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November.