Close menu
German Bundesliga
AugsburgFC Augsburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

FC Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich: Champions' winless run extends to four matches

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mergim Berisha
Augsburg had lost their previous three home matches this season

Bayern Munich fell to a surprise first defeat of the season at Augsburg as they missed the opportunity to go top of the Bundesliga.

Mergim Berisha scored the only goal of the game as the hosts recorded their first home win of the season.

Bayern have now failed to win their last four matches in the German top flight and may drop out of the top four after Sunday's fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund top the table after a 1-0 win over local rivals Schalke.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, headed the winner for Edin Terzic's side to become the youngest player to have scored in the fixture.

Union Berlin, who currently sit second, could reclaim top spot if they beat Wolfsburg on Sunday (14:30 BST), while third-placed Freiburg travel to Hoffenheim.

Line-ups

Augsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 23Bauer
  • 6GouweleeuwBooked at 58mins
  • 22BorduchiSubstituted forVargasat 75'minutes
  • 8Gruezo
  • 13Rexhbecaj
  • 28HahnBooked at 45mins
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
  • 9DemirovicSubstituted forPedersenat 67'minutes
  • 11BerishaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPetkovat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pedersen
  • 10Maier
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 16Vargas
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 21Petkov
  • 24Jensen
  • 25Klein
  • 32Framberger

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forGnabryat 62'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forStanisicat 78'minutes
  • 17ManéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
30,660

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukas Petkov.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lukas Petkov replaces Mërgim Berisha.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.

  9. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Jamal Musiala.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Sadio Mané.

  15. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Florian Niederlechner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Rubén Vargas replaces Iago because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • AugsburgFC Augsburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich0
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1Werder BremenWerder Bremen1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt3
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund750297215
2Union Berlin6420134914
3Freiburg6411105513
4Bayern Munich73311961312
5Hoffenheim6402127512
6B Mgladbach733185312
7Frankfurt73221413111
8Mainz7322710-311
9Köln623110739
10Werder Bremen7232131219
11Augsburg7304510-59
12RB Leipzig7223910-18
13Hertha Berlin713379-26
14Schalke7133814-66
15B Leverkusen7124912-35
16Stuttgart7052710-35
17Wolfsburg6123510-55
18VfL Bochum6006418-140
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport