Match ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona moved top of La Liga with a comfortable win over 10-man Elche.
The Poland international scored either side of the break to take his tally to 11 goals in eight appearances since joining Barca in the summer.
In between, Memphis Depay opened his account with a powerful effort into the roof of the net.
Visiting captain Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski down when he was through.
From there it proved a routine victory for Xavi's side, with 25 efforts on goal to Elche's one.
Alejandro Balde teed up Lewandowski for his first of the game, Depay added a second and Pedri had a third ruled out after VAR intervened before the Pole scored his eighth goal in six matches in the Spanish top flight.
Barca now sit a point above Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Carlo Ancelotti's side travelling to play city rivals Atletico on Sunday evening (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forBellerínat 59'minutes
- 28Balde
- 19KessieBooked at 5minsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 8González
- 7DembéléSubstituted forRaphinhaat 60'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTorresat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 14DepaySubstituted forFati Vieiraat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 5Busquets
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 15Christensen
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 22Raphinha
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Páez Gavira
- 36Tenas
Elche
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Badia
- 14Palacios Zapata
- 26Donald
- 5VerdúBooked at 14mins
- 6BigasBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 77'minutes
- 23Clerc
- 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPonceat 68'minutes
- 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forFernández Mercauat 53'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 20Gumbau
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forQuinaat 53'minutes
- 9BoyéSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Werner
- 2Fernández
- 3Roco
- 4González
- 7Pastore
- 12Quina
- 15Collado
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 18Martí
- 19Ponce
- 22Fernández Mercau
- 28López
- Referee:
- Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
- Attendance:
- 85,073
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 0.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Helibelton Palacios (Elche).
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Clerc (Elche) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Post update
Gerard Gumbau (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Raphinha tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Elche. Gerard Gumbau tries a through ball, but Josan is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Domingos Quina (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Helibelton Palacios.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Diego González replaces Pedro Bigas because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Post update
Domingos Quina (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.