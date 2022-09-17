Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Conor McMenamin maintained Glentoran's unbeaten start

Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran maintained their unbeaten start as Conor McMenamin's goal secured a 1-0 victory over Coleraine.

Northern Ireland winger McMenamin netted from close range in the 62nd minute at the Oval.

Ronan Hale scored the winner as Cliftonville edged out Glenavon 1-0 at Mourneview Park.

Carrick Rangers beat Ballymena United 1-0 and Portadown fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Larne.

The Glens are one point clear of Cliftonville and move five clear of the Bannsiders in fourth.

On Friday, Crusaders came from behind to beat reigning champions Linfield 2-1 and Newry City beat winless Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Linfield's defeat and victories for Carrick Rangers and Larne mean David Healy's side drop to seventh place in the table, seven points off the Glens although the Blues have a game in hand.

McMenamin scored the only goal of the game at the Oval on 62 minutes in when he reacted quickest when Martin Gallagher could only parred Jay Donnelly's strike into the path of the forward. the rebound of Jay Donnelly's strong strike and found the back of the net.

In a low-key encounter between the early pacesetters, McMenamin forced Gallagher into a fine save however the Glens lost captain Marcus Kane to an arm injury late in the half.

Coleraine struggled to test Aaron McCarey, however the Glentoran goalkeeper came together with forward Matthew Shevlin in the area but referee Jamie Robinson waved away any penalty appeals.

Michael McCrudden fired over from close range in the best chance for the Bannsiders, and late into injury time Daniel Purkis should have put the game beyond all doubt after he was through on goal and had options around him. However, his strike was wide of the left-hand post.

The first half was one of few chances with the only strike on target being when Conor McMenamin's one-on-one opportunity made Martin Gallagher produce a fine save.

A worry for the East Belfast side will be that Captain Marcus Kane picked up what looked like a wrist injury late on in the first half and didn't return for second. While for the away side they drop to fourth because of Cliftonville's victory.

Cliftonville made it five straight league wins at Mourneview Park against a Glenavon side who are yet to win a game at home this season.

Hale's 82nd-minute free-kick found the bottom left corner to give the Reds three points. The forward kept his composure and fired his free kick from 20 yards low and hard into the corner to keep the Reds' winning run going.

In a low-key first half it was Hale who had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring just before the break but he could only fire wide of the right post after going past Sean Ward.

The Reds started the second half strongly and Ryan Curran's long range strike thundered against the crossbar on 55 minutes, and the home side had their best chance midway through the half when defender Callum Birney headed just wide at the back post from a Micheal Glynn corner.

Carrick see off Ballymena & Larne beat Ports

Carrick Rangers claimed a fourth win in their last five league meetings with Ballymena United after David Cushley's second-half winner gave them a 1-0 win at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute after referee Steven Gregg adjudged that Jim Ervin had fouled David McDaid but Paul McElroy's spot kick lacked pace and was comfortably saved low to his right by Ross Glendinning.

Alex Gawne's curling shot for Carrick was saved by substitute United keeper Sean O'Neill, while Emmet McGuckin glanced a header wide from a David Cushley cross.

The opener came on 52 minutes when Gawne challenged for a ball in the Ballymena penalty area and when the ball popped loose, Cushley was on hand to steer a shot into the corner of the net.

At Shamrock Park, a Larne set piece was the difference as Portadown remain pointless in 11th place.

The Inver men were dominant in the first half and made the breakthrough in the 27th minute when Paul O'Neill guided Ben Doherty's corner into the net.

In the second half, Larne really should have added to their tally, with both O'Neill and Lee Bonis seeing powerful headers flash just wide.

The Ports had a purple patch with time running out and their best chance fell to substitute Katlego Mashigo, but his half volley from an acute angle flew past the face of goal.