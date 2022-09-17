Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Watch: McMenamin goal seals three points for unbeaten Glens

Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran maintained their unbeaten start as Conor McMenamin's goal secured a 1-0 victory over Coleraine.

Northern Ireland winger McMenamin netted from close range in the 62nd minute at the Oval.

Ronan Hale scored the winner as Cliftonville edged out Glenavon 1-0 at Mourneview Park.

Carrick Rangers beat Ballymena United 1-0 and Portadown fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Larne.

The Glens are one point clear of Cliftonville and five clear of the Bannsiders in fourth.

On Friday, Crusaders came from behind to beat reigning champions Linfield 2-1 and Newry City beat winless Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Linfield's defeat and victories for Carrick Rangers and Larne mean David Healy's side drop to seventh place in the table, seven points off the Glens although the Blues have a game in hand.

McMenamin scored the only goal of the game at the Oval as he reacted quickest when Martin Gallagher could only parry Jay Donnelly's strike into his path and the forward found the back of the net from the rebound.

In a low-key encounter between the early pacesetters, McMenamin forced Gallagher into a fine save although the Glens lost captain Marcus Kane to an arm injury late in the first half.

Coleraine struggled to test Aaron McCarey, however the Glentoran keeper came together with forward Matthew Shevlin in the area but referee Jamie Robinson waved away penalty appeals from the Bannsiders.

Michael McCrudden fired over from close range with the best chance for Coleraine and late into injury time Daniel Purkis should have put the game beyond all doubt after he was through on goal and had options around him. However, his strike was wide of the left-hand post.

Hale free-kick sends Cliftonville past Glenavon

Cliftonville made it five straight league victories at Mourneview Park against a Glenavon side who are yet to win a game at home this season.

Hale's 82nd-minute free-kick found the bottom left corner to give the Reds three points. The forward kept his composure and fired low and hard into the corner to keep the winning run going.

In a low-key first half it was Hale who had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring just before the break but he could only fire wide of the right post after going past Sean Ward.

The Reds started the second half strongly and Ryan Curran's long-range strike thundered against the crossbar on 55 minutes, and the home side had their best chance midway through the half when defender Callum Birney headed just wide at the back post from a Micheal Glynn corner.

Carrick see off Ballymena & Larne beat Ports

Watch: Cushley strikes gives Carrick win over Sky Blues

Carrick Rangers claimed a fourth win in their last five league meetings with Ballymena United after David Cushley's second-half winner gave them victory at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute after referee Steven Gregg adjudged that Jim Ervin had fouled David McDaid but Paul McElroy's spot-kick lacked pace and was comfortably saved low to his right by Ross Glendinning.

Alex Gawne's curling shot for Carrick was saved by substitute United keeper Sean O'Neill, while Emmet McGuckin glanced a header wide from a Cushley cross.

The opener came on 52 minutes when Gawne challenged for a ball in the Ballymena penalty area and when the ball popped loose, Cushley was on hand to steer a shot into the corner of the net.

At Shamrock Park, a Larne set piece was the difference as Portadown remain pointless in 11th place.

The Inver men were dominant in the first half and made the breakthrough in the 27th minute when Paul O'Neill guided Ben Doherty's corner into the net.

O'Neill nets winner as Larne beat Portadown

In the second half, Larne really should have added to their tally, with both O'Neill and Lee Bonis seeing powerful headers flash just wide.

The Ports had a purple patch with time running out and their best chance fell to substitute Katlego Mashigo, but his half volley from an acute angle flew past the face of goal.