Jersey Bulls extend unbeaten run with 2-0 Cobham win

Football

Sol Solomon
Sol Solomon's opener was his 60th goal for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win at Cobham in the Combined Counties League.

Bulls took the lead thanks to Sol Solomon's free-kick after 13 minutes and the striker had two more efforts well saved before the interval.

Lorne Bickley had a 56th-minute goal ruled out for offside.

The striker then forced an excellent save midway through the second half, and from the resulting corner Fraser Barlow volleyed Jersey 2-0 ahead.

Luke Campbell made an crucial goal line clearance for the islanders with 15 minutes left as Gary freeman's side held on for a fifth win in six matches.

The win came a day after Jersey Bulls' Under 18 side were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup.

The island's youngsters lost 4-3 on penalties at Horsham having drawn 0-0.

