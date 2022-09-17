Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said summer signing Maya Le Tissier can become "a real star in the future" after her impressive debut display.

Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton where she was a standout performer, and she capped her United debut with two goals in a 4-0 win over Reading.

The England youth international is considered one of the Women's Super League's most promising youngsters.

"She will be a key part of what we do moving forward," said Skinner.

"The best thing about Maya is that she takes everything in her stride. For her to play in front of her dad [Darren], all these fans, score two goals and play as well as she did, is a dream debut for her.

Maya Le Tissier was born in Guernsey and has represented England in the youth age groups

"But she is a real person and she won't let it get to her head. She will get straight back to work. I was so impressed with her.

"My job is to keep her being normal but she can be a real star in the future, no doubt."

Le Tissier lined up at centre-back for the season opener alongside Millie Turner, making a return after eight months out with a problem in the artery in her neck.

The summer signing impressed not only in front of goal on set-pieces - she scored a looping volley and a thumping header - but also with her long-range passing from the back.

"In lots of moments today she was really mature and aggressive when she needed to be. We're not just going to get goals from her but solid performances from the back and progression with the ball," added Skinner.

"She has forward-playing ability and can strike the ball really well. Her passing range is excellent. Her maturity and concentration and all these things - she has a lot of the tools.

"To get two goals... You don't expect that. Both finishes were really good and cultured."

'Zelem can be a legend at this club'

Katie Zelem and her family are lifelong Manchester United fans

Manchester United were 4-0 up by half-time against Reading with captain Katie Zelem contributing to three goals in 25 minutes.

She set-up Le Tissier's double from corners and added a goal of her own from the penalty spot after England striker Alessia Russo was brought down in the box.

Zelem, who was given a presentation before kick-off to celebrate her 100th appearance for the club, was labelled an "unsung hero" by her manager.

"I never understand it. When I look at Katie Zelem, what people probably don't see is the way she gels and connects other players together," Skinner said.

"I'm proud to have her as my captain. She is a real leader and I've met many inspirational footballers in my time but she is up there for me.

"She gives everything for this club. It's a lovely story for her to get her goal, the assists and pick up her 100th cap. I saw her dad take her shirt at the end.

"You could see how much it means to [her family] as they are Manchester United fans as well. Katie can be a legend at this club."

'We have to be spark for our fans'

England midfielder Ella Toone waved to supporters as she came into the stadium before kick-off

It was the perfect start to the campaign for Manchester United, who welcomed a record crowd of 5,315 at Leigh Sports Village.

Fans were queuing outside the stadium entrance for at least two hours before kick-off with many hoping to see the return of England's Euro 2022 winners.

Midfielder Ella Toone, forward Russo and goalkeeper Mary Earps were all in the starting XI, while new signing Nikita Parris came off the bench to make her debut.

"Those players fill almost different roles when they come back here. They are very much a part of what we do in the bigger picture as well," said Skinner.

"I listened and watched them today. We have a five-minute meeting before we go out as a team. They had so much energy and buzz. I just listened for a minute and I felt it.

"When I walked out of the tunnel with the fans there it was a special moment. It has to give the players the energy and we have to be the spark for our fans to keep them coming back."