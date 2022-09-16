Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Graeme Souness takes aim at "jumped-up" Uefa executives for the national anthem ban and praises former club Rangers for ignoring the governing body's directive. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers are among the clubs being linked with former England midfielder Fabian Delph, 32, following his summer release from Everton. (Football League World) external-link

Sky Sports' production staff have been instructed to turn down sound levels or even switch off individual microphones during their live coverage of Celtic's trip to St Mirren on Sunday if away fans sing offensive chants about the Queen. (Daily Mail) external-link

The Celtic squad has made "enormous progress over the last year, individually and as a team, and we want to make sure we continue it", says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts winger Alan Forrest says his first goal in Europe, a late strike away to RFS on Thursday, is the pinnacle of his career so far. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

"I'm ready now to be a Scotland centre-back," says Hibs' Ryan Porteous, who was first called up to the national squad in 2019 but is still waiting for his first cap. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes supporters will be "open-minded" and embrace the experiment of Saturday evening kick-offs. (Press & Journal external-link - subscription required)

Former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley warns Rangers' hopes of recapturing the Scottish Premiership title could be over if they do not defeat Dundee United today. (OLBG via Daily Express) external-link

Ex-St Mirren defender Lee Mair says he and his team-mates were still hungover after a losing the 2010 League Cup final to 10-man Rangers when they thrashed Celtic 4-0 a few days later. (Scottish Sun) external-link