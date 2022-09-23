Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B1
ScotlandScotland19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: 'Winning mentality' a must, says Steve Clarke

Last updated on .From the section Football

Steve Clarke watches his Scotland players in training
Steve Clarke is hoping Scotland can hold on to top spot in Nations League Group B1
Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:50

Steve Clarke insists his Scotland side "never set up for the draw" as they approach Saturday's Nations League meeting with Republic of Ireland.

Scotland moved top of Group B1 with Wednesday's impressive 3-0 win against Ukraine in Glasgow.

After the Hampden date with the Irish, the Scots take on Ukraine in Poland in Tuesday's final fixture and two draws would secure promotion.

"You always have to go with a winning mentality," said Clarke.

"We want to feel good about ourselves going into every single game. You never set up for the draw, you always set up to win and if you're not quite good enough to win then hopefully you get the draw.

"At the moment, all we've achieved is we can't get relegated from the group.

"We can finish second, we can finish third. We've still got everything in front of us. You could get carried away looking at what we could achieve but let's just concentrate on the next game and make that next step forward."

Top spot in the group would also result in a pot two seeding for next month's Euro 2024 qualifying draw and guarantee the safety net of a play-off path to the tournament.

Ukraine, two points behind Scotland, will have played Armenia in Yerevan before kick-off at Hampden on Saturday.

Scotland, who switched to a back four on Wednesday instead of deploying three central defenders, are also out to avenge June's 3-0 defeat in Dublin, which came 10 days after a painful World Cup play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine.

"It was a difficult summer for us," Clarke explained. "This time we have to make sure that we reach our level. If we can reach our level then let's see what the result is.

"We need to combat their strengths and make sure we play to our maximum and show our qualities. We showed an improved performance against Ukraine from what we did in the summer and the idea is to replicate that again.

"The four at the back just felt the right way to go. It worked well but maybe in games going forward the back three is the way to go. I've always said I want to be flexible."

Team news

Clarke indicated "there won't be wholesale changes" following Wednesday's win. Defenders Josh Doig and Declan Gallagher were called up to the squad after full-back Nathan Patterson and midfielder David Turnbull withdrew.

John McGinn is expected to win his 50th cap and captain the side again in Andy Robertson's absence.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice off the bench against Ukraine, having replaced Che Adams.

"You want to be challenged all the time on positions by players," said Clarke.

"I don't think Lyndon was very happy with me that he didn't start. That's what you want. Come off the bench and show what you can do and then give me an even bigger decision to make in the next game. I want that all across the pitch, every position."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • ScotlandScotland19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • ArmeniaArmenia14:00UkraineUkraine
  • IcelandIcelandPFootball Union of RussiaFootball Union of RussiaP
    Match postponed - Cancelled
  • Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland17:00KosovoKosovo
  • SloveniaSlovenia17:00NorwayNorway
  • CyprusCyprus19:45GreeceGreece
  • Czech RepCzech Republic19:45PortugalPortugal
  • SpainSpain19:45SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • IsraelIsrael19:45AlbaniaAlbania
  • SerbiaSerbia19:45SwedenSweden

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42117347
2Germany41308536
3Italy412157-25
4England402216-52

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019459
2Ukraine42115417
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze42206428
2Montenegro42116337
3Finland41125504
4Romania410316-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories