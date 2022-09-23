Maidstone United v Chesterfield

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|10
|9
|21
|2
|Wrexham
|9
|6
|2
|1
|23
|8
|15
|20
|3
|Solihull Moors
|9
|5
|3
|1
|23
|10
|13
|18
|4
|Notts County
|9
|5
|3
|1
|21
|9
|12
|18
|5
|Boreham Wood
|9
|5
|3
|1
|14
|7
|7
|18
|6
|Wealdstone
|9
|4
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|16
|7
|Bromley
|9
|5
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|16
|8
|York
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|7
|3
|15
|9
|Barnet
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|14
|10
|Woking
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|10
|3
|13
|11
|Dorking
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|13
|12
|Eastleigh
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|13
|Dag & Red
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|11
|14
|Oldham
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|15
|Maidstone United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|20
|-9
|11
|16
|Maidenhead United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|10
|17
|Southend
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|18
|Aldershot
|9
|3
|0
|6
|13
|16
|-3
|9
|19
|Yeovil
|9
|1
|5
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|8
|20
|Torquay
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|8
|21
|Halifax
|9
|2
|2
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|8
|22
|Gateshead
|9
|1
|4
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|7
|23
|Scunthorpe
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|5
|24
|Altrincham
|9
|0
|5
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|5
