The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham: Gunners cruise to victory in front of record crowd

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Football

Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a north London derby victory against Tottenham in front of a record crowd at Emirates Stadium.

With 47,367 fans watching, Beth Mead curled in a sublime opening goal.

Miedema doubled the Gunners' lead before Rafaelle Souza headed home the third and Miedema added her second.

The previous Women's Super League record of 38,262 was set in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho SouzaSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 87'minutes
  • 7Catley
  • 10LittleSubstituted forMaanumat 86'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 19FoordBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 69'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 69'minutes
  • 9MeadSubstituted forHurtigat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 25Blackstenius

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 4TurnerBooked at 59mins
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 8ChoSubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
  • 25Summanen
  • 29NevilleBooked at 62mins
  • 24SpenceBooked at 54minsSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 63'minutes
  • 17SimonSubstituted forKarczewskaat 64'minutes
  • 7NazSubstituted forAleat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 9Karczewska
  • 11Petzelberger
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
47,367

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Lina Hurtig is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Rafaelle because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Kim Little.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

  12. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Katie McCabe.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lina Hurtig replaces Beth Mead.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Jessica Naz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Liverpool Women11002113
5West Ham Women11001013
6Tottenham Women210125-33
7Man City Women100134-10
8Chelsea Women100112-10
9Leicester City Women100112-10
10Everton Women100101-10
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

