Last updated on .From the section Football

By Jess Anderson BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a north London derby victory against Tottenham in front of a record crowd at Emirates Stadium.

With 47,367 fans watching, Beth Mead curled in a sublime opening goal.

Miedema doubled the Gunners' lead before Rafaelle Souza headed home the third and Miedema added her second.

The previous Women's Super League record of 38,262 was set in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture.

More to follow.