Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal cruised to a north London derby victory against Tottenham in front of a record crowd at Emirates Stadium.
With 47,367 fans watching, Beth Mead curled in a sublime opening goal.
Miedema doubled the Gunners' lead before Rafaelle Souza headed home the third and Miedema added her second.
The previous Women's Super League record of 38,262 was set in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 6Williamson
- 2Carvalho SouzaSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 87'minutes
- 7Catley
- 10LittleSubstituted forMaanumat 86'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 19FoordBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 69'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 69'minutes
- 9MeadSubstituted forHurtigat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 25Blackstenius
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 4TurnerBooked at 59mins
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 14Ildhusøy
- 8ChoSubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
- 25Summanen
- 29NevilleBooked at 62mins
- 24SpenceBooked at 54minsSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 63'minutes
- 17SimonSubstituted forKarczewskaat 64'minutes
- 7NazSubstituted forAleat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 9Karczewska
- 11Petzelberger
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 26Pearse
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 47,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Lina Hurtig is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Rafaelle because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Kim Little.
Post update
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Katie McCabe.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lina Hurtig replaces Beth Mead.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Jessica Naz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).