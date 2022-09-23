Northampton Town v Stockport County

NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00StockportStockport County
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|4
|12
|25
|2
|Barrow
|9
|7
|0
|2
|15
|9
|6
|21
|3
|Northampton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|10
|9
|20
|4
|Stevenage
|9
|6
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|19
|5
|Bradford
|9
|5
|2
|2
|14
|7
|7
|17
|6
|Salford
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Mansfield
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|9
|5
|16
|8
|Grimsby
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|15
|9
|Crewe
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|9
|2
|15
|10
|Sutton United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|9
|2
|14
|11
|Swindon
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|8
|2
|14
|12
|Doncaster
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|14
|13
|Carlisle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|8
|2
|13
|14
|Tranmere
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|0
|10
|15
|Walsall
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|9
|1
|9
|16
|Stockport
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|8
|17
|Wimbledon
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|18
|Harrogate
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|8
|19
|Newport
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|20
|Crawley
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|21
|Colchester
|9
|1
|3
|5
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|22
|Gillingham
|9
|1
|3
|5
|2
|11
|-9
|6
|23
|Hartlepool
|9
|0
|4
|5
|6
|17
|-11
|4
|24
|Rochdale
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|16
|-11
|2
