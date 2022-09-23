Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00StockportStockport County
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BradfordBradford City15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • StevenageStevenage15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • WalsallWalsall15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient98101641225
2Barrow9702159621
3Northampton96211910920
4Stevenage9612119219
5Bradford9522147717
6Salford9522137617
7Mansfield9513149516
8Grimsby843185315
9Crewe9432119215
10Sutton United9423119214
11Swindon9351108214
12Doncaster94231011-114
13Carlisle8341108213
14Tranmere931599010
15Walsall923410919
16Stockport92251013-38
17Wimbledon9225913-48
18Harrogate9225611-58
19Newport9216913-47
20Crawley9135813-56
21Colchester9135713-66
22Gillingham9135211-96
23Hartlepool9045617-114
24Rochdale9027516-112
View full League Two table

