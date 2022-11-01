Oxford United v Fleetwood Town

Oxford UtdOxford United19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 42Seddon
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 8Brannagan
- 18McGuane
- 33Anderson
- 11Browne
- 22Joseph
Substitutes
- 6Rodriguez
- 12Jones
- 15Mousinho
- 17Henry
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 39O'Donkor
Fleetwood
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Lynch
- 37Baker
- 18Holgate
- 32Earl
- 26Rooney
- 24Batty
- 8Vela
- 3Andrew
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 16Warrington
- 10Morton
Substitutes
- 1Stolarczyk
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 11Lane
- 21Hayes
- 28Johnston
- 39McMillan
- 55Glenfield
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.