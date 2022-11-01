Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 42Seddon
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18McGuane
  • 33Anderson
  • 11Browne
  • 22Joseph

Substitutes

  • 6Rodriguez
  • 12Jones
  • 15Mousinho
  • 17Henry
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 39O'Donkor

Fleetwood

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 37Baker
  • 18Holgate
  • 32Earl
  • 26Rooney
  • 24Batty
  • 8Vela
  • 3Andrew
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 16Warrington
  • 10Morton

Substitutes

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 11Lane
  • 21Hayes
  • 28Johnston
  • 39McMillan
  • 55Glenfield
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby157351914524
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Exeter176472825322
11Shrewsbury166461618-222
12Port Vale166461822-422
13Wycombe166372121021
14Lincoln City155641718-121
15Fleetwood164841614220
16Bristol Rovers175572731-420
17Cambridge1761101829-1119
18Oxford Utd155371818018
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington164481728-1116
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Forest Green1734101535-2013
23Morecambe162681226-1412
24Burton1733112035-1512
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC