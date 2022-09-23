Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers12:30ExeterExeter City
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 5Casey
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 16Jones
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Hendry
  • 26Davis
  • 3Bernard
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 17McAllister
  • 21Wickham

Substitutes

  • 10Little
  • 18Fiabema
  • 20O'Brien
  • 24Thomas
  • 27Bunker
  • 28March
  • 29Brown

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 12Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 20Brown
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 7Jay
  • 11Smith
  • 15Chauke
  • 19Cox
  • 40Brown
  • 41Borges
  • 42King
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich96301861221
2Portsmouth96301981121
3Plymouth96121611519
4Sheff Wed9522179817
5Bolton9522116517
6Barnsley9423139414
7Derby942399014
8Lincoln City93421414013
9Cambridge94141215-313
10Peterborough94051410412
11Fleetwood926198112
12Shrewsbury9333910-112
13Port Vale93331012-212
14Charlton92521311211
15Exeter93241210211
16Wycombe93241212011
17Accrington92431012-210
18MK Dons9315911-210
19Oxford Utd9315810-210
20Cheltenham9225812-48
21Bristol Rovers92251319-68
22Forest Green9225818-108
23Morecambe9144616-107
24Burton91171022-124
View full League One table

