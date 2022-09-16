Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

A minute's silence was held at Villa Park to pay tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales sent Aston Villa a message of support while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Steven Gerrard revealed.

Jacob Ramsey sealed a scrappy 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday after Villa Park paid tribute.

Prince William, a lifelong Villa fan, is in London ahead of his grandmother's state funeral on Monday.

"He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club," Gerrard said.

"It certainly took me aback. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive."

Villa climbed to 13th after a second win of the season - and first clean sheet since April - on an evening that started with a minute's silence and the national anthem, before a round of applause on 70 minutes to honour the Queen's 70-year reign.

"For us to reward that [Prince William's message] with a result and clean sheet, I'm sure he will be proud," Gerrard said, "It was along the lines of 'would love to be there'.

"He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually. It's really impressive, his knowledge and how much he is in to it."

All English football was called off last weekend after the UK's longest-serving monarch died aged 96.

The English Football League resumed on Tuesday, with tributes respectfully observed, as they were at Friday's two Premier League games.

All lights were even turned out during the minute's silence at Villa Park, except for one spotlight on the Aston Villa and Southampton players on the centre-circle.