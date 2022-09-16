Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Kevin Thomson, Dean Holden and interim boss Liam Fox are due to be among four candidates interviewed next week for Dundee United's head coach vacancy.

The Scottish Premiership club are seeking a replacement for Jack Ross, who was sacked last month.

Interviews are expected to take place at the beginning of the week, with the successful candidate due to be installed a few days later.

Fox will take charge of his third game away to Rangers on Saturday.

United hope to have a permanent boss in place by the time they host St Johnstone next weekend and it is understood the result at Ibrox will have no bearing on the 38-year-old's chances of landing the role on a permanent basis.

Former Livingston midfielder Fox had been assistant under previous head coach Tam Courts and then Ross.

Following the loss of 24 goals in five straight defeats, former the Cowdenbeath manager has secured a League Cup win over Livingston followed by a Premiership draw, both away from home.

Thomson quit Kelty Hearts this summer after leading the Fife club out of Scottish League 2 for the first time as champions, saying he wanted a return to full-time football.

The 37-year-old former Rangers midfielder has since been linked with vacancies at Kilmarnock, Dundee, Motherwell and Raith Rovers.

One-time Falkirk right-back Holden has managed Oldham Athletic and Bristol City, while he was most recently assistant to Michael O'Neill with Stoke City.

Holden had a game in charge as caretaker after the Northern Irishman's departure in August before the 43-year-old Englishman left after Alex Neil's appointment at the Championship club.