Premier League fans pay tribute to the Queen
Premier League clubs paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as English top-flight fixtures resumed on Friday.
All English football was called off at the weekend after the UK's longest-serving monarch died aged 96 last week.
The English Football League resumed on Tuesday, with tributes respectfully observed, as they were at Friday's two Premier League games.
A minute's silence was held and the National Anthem played at both Villa Park and the City Ground.
All lights were even turned out during the minute's silence at Villa Park, except for one spotlight on the Aston Villa and Southampton players on the centre-circle.
At the City Ground, the managers of Nottingham Forest and Fulham laid wreaths in the centre-circle before the minute's silence.
All players and match officials wore black armbands, big screens and perimeter boards displayed tribute images to Her Majesty and flags were flown at half-mast.
Fans also applauded as each game reached 70 minutes, in honour of The Queen's 70-year reign.
