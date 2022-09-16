Premier League fans pay tribute to the Queen

Last updated on .From the section Football

Villa Park was in darkness during the minute's silence, but for a spotlight on the centre-circle

Premier League clubs paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as English top-flight fixtures resumed on Friday.

All English football was called off at the weekend after the UK's longest-serving monarch died aged 96 last week.

The English Football League resumed on Tuesday, with tributes respectfully observed, as they were at Friday's two Premier League games.

A minute's silence was held and the National Anthem played at both Villa Park and the City Ground.

All lights were even turned out during the minute's silence at Villa Park, except for one spotlight on the Aston Villa and Southampton players on the centre-circle.

At the City Ground, the managers of Nottingham Forest and Fulham laid wreaths in the centre-circle before the minute's silence.

All players and match officials wore black armbands, big screens and perimeter boards displayed tribute images to Her Majesty and flags were flown at half-mast.

Fans also applauded as each game reached 70 minutes, in honour of The Queen's 70-year reign.

Managers Marco Silva and Steve Cooper laid wreaths in the centre-circle at the City Ground

Images of Queen Elizabeth II were displayed on the big screen at the City Ground

Laura Wright sang God Save The King at Villa Park, watched by managers Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Aston Villa's match programme featured images of Queen Elizabeth II

Some Villa fans brought home-made tributes to Friday's game