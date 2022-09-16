Last updated on .From the section Wales

Midfielder Charlie Estcourt has won more than 30 caps for Wales since her debut in 2015

Wales midfielder Charlie Estcourt has signed a one-year contract with WSL2 side Birmingham City WFC.

The 24-year-old joins after a successful trial, having been a key figure last season for a Coventry United side who escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day.

Estcourt came through the youth ranks at Reading, spending loan spells at Bristol City and Charlton Athletics before a move to London Bees in 2020.

She made her Wales debut in 2015.

Estcourt, who has scored three Wales goals, was part of Gemma Grainger's squad that secured a World Cup play-offs sport for the first time in their history earlier this month.